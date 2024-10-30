UK to Sell £297 Billion of Bonds to Fund Labour’s Fiscal Plans

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds fell and traders priced in fewer interest-rate cuts after the government unveiled a historically large bond-sale plan.

The yield on two-year bonds jumped 10 basis points and traders pared bets on the scale of rate cuts expected this year, with swap pricing now favoring just one more quarter-point reduction.

The Debt Management Office said Wednesday it will issue £297 billion of government bonds in the fiscal year 2024 to 2025, more than £293 billion estimated by 16 bond dealers in a Bloomberg survey.

There are “more gilt sales than anticipated, both near term and further out,” said Megum Muhic, a strategist at RBC. “This doesn’t look particularly good.”

The borrowing target is the largest ever outside the extraordinary borrowing used to fund the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

New fiscal rules announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves last week permit greater public borrowing to fund investments, likely adding to a debt pile that has ballooned in recent decades to around 100% of gross domestic product.

The prospect of higher bond sales has weighed on gilts this year. The securities have also trailed peers in the Europe and US on bets that the Bank of England will be less aggressive in cutting interest rates given amid lingering price pressures in the UK.

Alongside the gilt sales, short-term treasury bills will provide a net contribution of £3 billion to the government’s financing needs. Banks surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated around £6 billion.

The new plan tilted sales slightly toward longer-maturity bonds versus, though short- and medium-dated paper still forms the bulk of issuance.

