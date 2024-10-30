Vanke Reports $2.5 Billion Loss in Third Quarter Amid China Housing Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co. reported its biggest quarterly loss since at least 2004, underscoring the pressure on the property developer as it tries to pay off debts amid the country’s prolonged housing slump.

Shenzhen-based Vanke reported a net loss of 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares to a record loss of 9.49 billion yuan in the second quarter.

As a bellwether for China’s real estate crisis, Vanke’s debt troubles underscore how even the highest quality developers have been ensnared by the unprecedented slowdown, now in its fourth year. The crisis is taking a toll on the closely watched builder, as the government’s efforts to stem the sector’s decline have yet to materially reinvigorate homebuyer demand.

“Vanke will likely keep struggling with a shortfall in contracted sales, as the raft of stimulus policies targeting China’s housing sector since September is unlikely to lead to a sustainable recovery in developers’ new-home sales,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kristy Hung and Monica Si wrote in a note last week.

In September, Vanke’s contracted sales declined 46% from a year earlier to 17.4 billion yuan, the biggest monthly slide since February, according to Bloomberg calculations based on company data.

The state-backed developer, once considered one of the strong players in the industry, has been raising funds and looking to sell assets to calm investor concern over liquidity stress.

