DSM-Firmenich Raises Profit Outlook on Higher Vitamin Prices

(Bloomberg) -- DSM-Firmenich AG raised its profit outlook for the second time this year as a supply disruption led to price increases in some vitamins.

The chemicals group expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization toward €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion), compared to around €2 billion previously.

In August, “a supply disruption in the industry” led to price increases in vitamins A and E, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The firm expects the higher prices to boost its profit by €80 million in the fourth quarter.

Last year, DSM-Firmenich started a restructuring program due to the weakness in the global vitamins market. In February, the company said it’s considering the sale of its animal nutrition and health unit, which had €858 million sales in the third quarter, as it seeks to cut its exposure to the vitamin market.

“The carve-out of animal nutrition & health and divestments of de-prioritized activities, are progressing well,” the DSM-Firmenich said. It cited weak business conditions in China “with the pork industry still under pressure.”

DSM-Firmenich was born last year after chemicals company Royal DSM NV and Swiss ingredients maker Firmenich International SA completed a merger to create one of the world’s largest producers of nutrition, health, and beauty products.

