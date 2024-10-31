STMicro’s Third-Quarter Revenue Falls on Flagging Auto Demand

STMicroelectronics STM32F205 integrated circuit microchips (IC's), designed by ARM Ltd., in a storage tray at CSI Electronic Manufacturing Services Ltd. in Witham, U.K., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- STMicroelectronics NV reported revenue that fell after the chipmakers’ customers in the automotive industry faced worsening headwinds and said sales would likely come in at the lower end of its guidance for the year.

Third quarter net sales fell 27% from a year earlier to $3.25 billion, the Franco-Italian chipmaker said in a statement on Thursday. That compares to the average $3.24 billion analyst estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Based on current customer order backlog, the company said it anticipates sales declines through the first quarter of next year “well above normal seasonality.” The company, which makes chips for Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc., was forced to slash estimates twice previously this year. Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery had said the company was taken off guard when an expected recovery from industrial customers earlier in the year also failed to materialize and demand from automakers declined.

The company said sales for the year would come in at about $13.27 billion at the midpoint of its estimated range. STMicro had initially forecast annual net revenues for 2024 of as much as $16.9 billion, but was forced to drop it to between $13.2 billion and $13.7 billion in July.

Auto chipmakers have been hit by lower-than-anticipated demand for electric vehicles after customers balked at the costs of owning them. BloombergNEF’s annual Electric Vehicle Outlook cut sales projections through 2026 by 13.5% from its outlook a year ago. Several of the world’s largest car manufacturers — including Volkswagen AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG — have recently scaled back ambitions.

Tesla is the biggest customer for STMicro’s silicon carbide chips, a business that accounts for about 10% of STMicro’s sales, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ken Hui. Elon Musk’s carmaker said this month that its robotaxi will likely only go into production in 2026, and Hui said in a note he fears a delay to Tesla’s budget model, which may mean additional pricing pressure on its supplier.

