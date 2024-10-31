UK Bonds Fall With Market Still on Edge After Reeves’ Budget

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds fell as the market remains on edge over the government’s new plans for vast borrowing and fiscal stimulus.

UK 10-year yields climbed as much as six basis points to 4.42% at the open, extending a rout that’s pushed the rate to the highest level in almost a year.

Traders are still coming to terms with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ plans for vast borrowing to fund investments over the coming years outlined in her budget Wednesday.

Adding to the weakness is a £2.25 billion ($2.9 billion) sale of 30-year green bonds due later, which is shaping up as the first big test for the nation’s Debt Management Office since the announcement.

“The immediate concern for the market would be fiscal expansion funded by long-dated issuance,” said Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies. “We are not expecting any Liz Truss moment, but expect fiscal concerns to keep pressure on the long end.”

The DMO said Wednesday it will sell £297 billion ($386 billion) of government bonds this fiscal year, its second-biggest target on record.

