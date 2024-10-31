ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine’s Central Bank Keeps Rate on Hold Ahead of US Election

By Volodymyr Verbianyi
The National Bank of Ukraine in Kyiv. (Andrey Rudakov/Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Blo)

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank held interest rates steady at 13% as policymakers in the war-battered nation gauge inflationary pressure and brace for the results of next week’s US presidential election. 

The National Bank of Ukraine kept the rate unchanged for a third consecutive meeting, it said in a statement on Thursday. The decision is in line with the forecast of seven economists surveyed by Bloomberg.  

“Given that inflation has not yet peaked, and that pro-inflationary risks have even increased for the coming months, the NBU believes it appropriate to remain cautious while conducting its interest rate policy,” the central bank said. 

