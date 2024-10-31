Zambia Inflation Nears Three-Year High on Food Prices Spike

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s annual inflation rate neared a three-year high as the nation’s worst drought on record kept food prices sticky.

Consumer prices rose 15.7%, compared with 15.6% in September, acting Statistician-General Sheila Mudenda told reporters in Lusaka, the capital, on Thursday. That was the highest level since December 2021.

The International Monetary Fund expects inflation to continue to accelerate because of the depreciation in the kwacha fanned in part by increased food imports because of the dry spell. It’s weakened almost 4% this year against the dollar.

