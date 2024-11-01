Bolivian Military Base Overrun by Supporters of Ex-President

(Bloomberg) -- Supporters of former President Evo Morales stormed a Bolivian military base and took soldiers hostage on Friday as the nation descends further into chaos.

Armed forces chiefs said in a statement that an “irregular armed group” attacked the base near Cochabamba in the nation’s tropical lowlands, also seizing weapons and ammunition.

The protesters are calling for an end to criminal prosecutions against Morales, and demand that he be allowed to run for the presidency in the 2025 election. The ruling socialist party split into rival factions when Morales fell out with President Luis Arce, his former protege, over his handling of the economy.

Local media showed protesters armed with sticks in the military base Cacique Juan Maraza in the town of Villa Tunari. The Armed Forces called on the protesters to leave the barracks immediately.

The nation of 12 million has seen growing social unrest since the central bank almost ran out of foreign currency reserves last year, leaving importers struggling to get hold of dollars. That’s led to shortages of basic goods and accelerating inflation.

Prosecutors are accusing Morales of statutory rape over an alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Morales says the charge is politically motivated, and swathes of Bolivia have been paralyzed over the last three weeks as his supporters set up road blocks in protest, which is aggravating the economic crisis.

Early on Friday, security forces clashed with protesters in Parotani town as troops tried to remove blockades on a key highway that connects Cochabamba with the capital La Paz.

The Arce government accused Morales of shooting at police after refusing to stop at a checkpoint, while the former president himself described the confused events last Sunday as an attempt to assassinate him.

