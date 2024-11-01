Dominion Talks With More Tech Firms on Next-Generation Nuclear

The Dominion Energy headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Dominion Energy Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on February 22. Photographer: Minh Connors/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Dominion Energy Inc. is actively involved in discussions with potential partners, including technology firms, on agreements to develop small modular nuclear reactors — similar to the deal it signed with Amazon.com Inc. last month.

“It’s very encouraging to see large power users, including technology companies, express a willingness to invest, partner and collaborate to bring this exciting, baseload, carbon-free technology into fruition,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Blue said on a call Friday to discuss third-quarter earnings.

The US has seen a huge increase in power demand that has left energy companies scrambling to meet requests from data centers, new factories and the overall electrification of the economy. Meanwhile, big tech firms like Amazon have climate goals and don’t want to run their operations on polluting fossil fuel power like coal and gas. Dominion has said its power demand is slated to double by 2039.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.