Shock Election Outcome Ends Botswana Ruling Party’s 58-Year Rule

(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s leader conceded defeat after his party took a hammering in parliamentary elections, a shock outcome that ends its 58-year grip on power in the diamond-rich southern African nation.

“I will respectfully step aside,” President Mokgweetsi Masisi said in a media briefing broadcast on state television in the capital, Gaborone, on Friday. “I wish to congratulate the opposition. I respect the will of the people.”

Partial results released by early Friday showed opposition parties won 37 of the seats in Botswana’s 61-seat legislature and Masisi’s Botswana Democratic Party just three.

The BDP, which has ruled Botswana since the country gained independence from Britain in 1966, held 38 seats in the previous parliament and was widely expected to retain its majority.

The party paid the price of an economic slump that was triggered by a downturn in the diamond market, which generates the bulk of government revenue and export earnings, and has left the country with a 28% unemployment rate.

Final results are expected later on Friday. Under Botswana’s constitution, the party that controls parliament has the right to select a president and form a new government.

The Umbrella for Democratic Change, an opposition coalition led by Harvard-trained human rights lawyer Duma Boko, secured 25 seats and the Botswana Congress Party seven, the partial results show. The Botswana Patriotic Front, which is aligned to former President Ian Khama, won five seats.

Botswana is the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by value, with almost all of its gems mined by Debswana — which is jointly owned by the government and De Beers, a unit of Anglo American Plc. Global diamond sales have been impacted by oversupply, poor demand from the crucial Chinese market and pressures from lab-grown gems.

Masisi’s administration last year negotiated a new 10-year deal with De Beers that will give the nation access to more diamonds and help it secure 10 billion pula ($746 million) in development funding.

Boko hasn’t given any indication that he wants the accord renegotiated.

