Swiss Inflation Unexpectedly Slows to Weakest Since Mid-2021

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss inflation slowed unexpectedly, strengthening the case for further rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank and fueling worries that price growth could undershoot the central bank’s target.

Consumer prices rose 0.6% from a year ago in October, Switzerland’s statistics office said on Friday. That’s weaker than predicted by a single economist in a Bloomberg survey, which had anticipated a hold at September’s 0.8%.

The cost of hotels, package holidays and gasoline and diesel fell, while prices for clothes rose, according to a statement. A core inflation reading, which excludes fresh and seasonal products, as well as energy, also slowed.

Swiss inflation hasn’t accelerated since April amid an ongoing appreciation of the franc. By making imports cheaper, the currency’s exchange rate has a sizable impact on price pressures.

Also domestically, costs are set to decline. Next year, Switzerland expects electricity prices to drop and a key reference rate for rents to tick down, triggering a decrease in housing costs. This has seen economists warn that inflation could drop below 0%, the lower bound of SNB’s target range.

The central bank has lowered borrowing costs at all three of this year’s rate decisions and is expected to do so again in December. Earlier this week, President Martin Schlegel reiterated earlier statements that further cuts can become necessary.

He also said negative interest rates remain “in the toolbox” and can’t be excluded. The SNB has one of the lowest rates in the world, so officials have limited easing space. Schlegel also kept the possibility of interventions to weaken the franc on the table.

Consumer-price growth in the euro area surrounding Switzerland is much faster. Data on Thursday showed that inflation there picked up to 2% in October. Based on the European Union’s harmonized measure, the Swiss saw an advance of 0.7%.

