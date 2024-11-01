The Week Ahead: U.S. election; Fed rate announcement

Monday Nov. 4
- Vancouver home sales (October)
- 10:30 a.m. BoC Market Participants Survey (third quarter)
- Earnings: Brookfield Asset Management, Sun Life Financial, Toromont Industries, Cargojet
Tuesday Nov. 5
- Toronto homes sales (October)
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Merchandise Trade Balance (September)
- U.S. election day
- Earnings: Restaurant Brands Intl, Boyd Group, Transalta, Thomson Reuters, Fortis, Pet Valu, Colliers Intl, iA Financial, Kinross Gold, Bird Construction, Intact Financial, Pembina Pipeline, Boardwalk REIT, Pan American Silver, Yum Brands
Wednesday Nov. 6
- Montreal home sales (October)
- 12:25 p.m. BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers speaks in Toronto
- 1:30 p.m. BoC Summary of Deliberations from Oct. 23 meeting
- Earnings: Stella-Jones, ATS Corp, CGI Inc, Premium Brands, Brookfield Infrastructure, Sprott, WSP Global, Manulife, Great-West Life, Nutrien, NFI Group, Interfor, Franco-Nevada, CVS Health, McKesson, Qualcomm
Thursday Nov. 7
- 9:00 a.m. BoC Deputy Governor Mendes speak in Ottawa
- 2:00 p.m. U.S. Fed interest rate announcement
- 2:30 p.m. U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
- Earnings: BCE, Cameco, Canadian Tire, Lightspeed, Barrick Gold, Algonquin Power, Hydro One, Quebecor, Bombardier, TC Energy, Stantec, goeasy, Jamieson Wellness, IAMGOLD, Saputo, IGM Financial, Altus Group, Halliburton, Hershey, Warner Bros Discovery, Moderna, Tapestry, Molson Coors, Ralp Lauren, Expedia, Airbnb
Friday Nov. 8
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Employment Report (October)
- Earnings: Onex, Telus, Brookfield Renewable, Emera, Constellation Software, Paramount Global