UK Bonds Fall Again to Cap Brutal Selloff During Budget Week

Rachel Reeves, UK chancellor of the exchequer, outside 11 Downing Street ahead of presenting her budget to parliament in London, UK, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Rachel Reeves, the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer in the 800-year history of the role, is expected to set out about £35 billion ($45.5 billion) in tax rises and spending cuts along with a reshaped fiscal rule to give her the space to borrow more for public investment. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds fell, extending losses this week after the Labour government’s pivotal budget and plans for additional bond sales unleashed a wave of selling.

The yield on 10-year notes rose four basis points to 4.48% on Friday, taking its jump in the week to more than 20 basis points — the most this year. Market expectations for interest-rate cuts have also been pared as traders weigh the impact of tens of billions of pounds of extra spending on the path of inflation and growth.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves sought to reassure the financial markets on Thursday, saying that the “No. 1 commitment” of the Labour government is “economic and fiscal stability.”

But the rout has drawn comparisons with the gilt meltdown in September 2022 after then-prime minister Liz Truss proposed large unfunded tax cuts. While the moves remain more contained this time, they underline the gilt market’s fragility — given the prospect of heavier issuance for years to come.

“It seems the UK bond market is still caught in a case of ‘post-Truss stress disorder,’” said Stefan Koopman, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.

“The second it’s faced with a bit of uncertainty and unfamiliar territory, investors are playing it safe: de-risk first, ask questions later,” he added. “It’s still small beer compared to what we’ve seen in 2022.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.