KKR Interested in Thames Water Share Sale, Sky News Reports

A public information sign from Thames Water Ltd. on protective barriers surrounding water supply works in London, UK, on Monday, July 8, 2024. Thames Water is waiting on a key July 11 ruling from water regulator Ofwat on its next business plan, a decision which will set price controls for water utilities.

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co is among investors in talks about participating in a Thames Water Utilities Ltd. share sale, Sky News reported.

Thames Water adviser Rothschild & Co. is running a process to raise about £3 billion ($3.9 billion), with KKR among those which had accessed a data room for potential investors, according to Sky. The investment firm declined to comment to Sky.

Other investors that have expressed interest in newly issued shares in Thames Water include Carlyle Group Inc. and Castle Water Ltd.

Thames Water, the UK’s largest water and sewage operator, started last month a process to raise the equity it needs to stay afloat. It also unveiled a plan Friday seeking to raise up to £3 billion from some of its creditors.

