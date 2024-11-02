US Regulator Rejects Amazon-Talen Nuclear Power Agreement

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected an agreement that would have allowed an Amazon Inc.com data center to directly tap into power from an Pennsylvania nuclear plant.

FERC voted 2-1 against the proposal that would have increased the amount of power supplied to a data center located next to the nuclear facility owned by Talen Energy Corp.

In March, Amazon Web Services paid Talen $650 million for a data center campus adjacent to the Susquehanna nuclear plant in Pennsylvania, and signed a long-term agreement to buy power from the plant from Talen. Utilities had challenged the arrangement with FERC.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.