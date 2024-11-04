California Faces Risk of Power Cuts With Winds Boosting Fire Threat

Power transmission lines above homes in the Oakland Hills area of Oakland, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. An increasing amount of Californians have been dropped by their regular insurers after years of devastating wildfires that cost billions of dollars and upended the market.

(Bloomberg) -- Residents of coastal California are facing potential power shutoffs starting Tuesday as warm, dry winds sweep across the region, threatening to tear down utility lines and spark wildfires.

As many as 17 counties may see power cuts through Thursday as the winds rise, utility PG&E Corp., which serves northern and central California, said on its website. Winds will begin to pick up Tuesday, when many voters will head to the polls for the US presidential election. Gusts around 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour are possible in some areas, while temperatures could rise to 70F (21C) or more, the National Weather Service said.

“The warmth combined with the wind is what is going to cause the fire danger to get really high,” said Ashton Robinson Cook, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

There is plenty of natural fuel to spark blazes in California after two winters of abundant rain allowed grasses and brush to thrive. Those plants have now withered following a hot summer. The wind gusts, typical of this time of year, would lead to “rapid fire growth,” the weather service said.

So far in 2024, more than 1 million acres have burned across California, which is more than last year but less than the five-year average of nearly 1.3 million, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, commonly called Cal Fire. This year’s Park Fire in July was the state’s fourth-largest blaze in history.

High pressure to the north and east of California is creating a conveyor belt of wind that rushes south and west toward the Pacific. The winds — sometimes called sundowners, diablos or Santa Anas — dry out and heat up as they cross inland mountains.

“It is a classic pattern,” Robinson Cook said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.