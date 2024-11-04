Copper and Other Metals Gain on Weak Dollar, China Stimulus Hope

(Bloomberg) -- Copper, aluminum and other base metals climbed as the dollar weakened ahead of the US presidential election and the prospect for more stimulus measures from Chinese authorities.

A gauge of the US currency fell as investors walked back bets on Donald Trump winning the election, with the latest polls indicating Kamala Harris was gaining ground. A weaker dollar makes commodities cheaper for many buyers.

Metals and iron ore also advanced — along with Chinese stocks — as investors wait to see if a meeting of the executive body of the nation’s top legislature this week will unlock any additional resources to support the economy. Most base metals posted losses last month as initial optimism over the country’s efforts to spur growth turned to doubts over their effectiveness.

Copper rose 1.3% to $9,690 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 7:36 a.m. local time. Aluminum climbed 0.4% to $2,611.50 and nickel advanced 0.5%.

BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, raised its average aluminum price forecast for this year by 2% to $2,450 a ton, citing supply concerns, China’s stimulus efforts and Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Meanwhile, iron ore futures rose 1.8% to $103.95 in Singapore, following a 1.5% drop on Friday.

