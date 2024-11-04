European Gas Prices Follow Oil Higher Amid Windless Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in mainland Europe and the UK moved higher, tracking gains in crude, while windless weather across the region bolsters demand for the fuel.

Benchmark futures increased as much as 1.5% on Monday, with the UK equivalent rising as much as 2.4%.

The moves in gas prices follow advances in oil, after OPEC+ agreed to push back its December production increase by one month and tensions escalated again in the Middle East. At the same time, lower wind is forecast from Britain to Germany in the coming days, with gas fired generation surging on Monday in the UK to make up for the plunge in wind output.

Britain in particular is sensitive to shifts in weather and supply during winter because — unlike countries such as Germany — it lacks big storage sites. Liquefied natural gas deliveries to the UK and Europe as a whole have been lower than average for the time of year recently.

As a result, the price gap between UK and Dutch gas futures has widened.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, gained 1.1% to €39.60 a megawatt-hour at 9:00 a.m. in Amsterdam. UK front-month gas increased 1.8% to 100.92 pence a therm.

