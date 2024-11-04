European Stocks Steady as US Election Takes Focus From Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were steady Monday as investor attention turned from a lighter earnings slate to the upcoming US presidential election, a key risk event for the region’s equities given recent worries over tariffs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little-changed by 08:05 a.m. in London as strength in cyclicals like miners, energy stocks and banks was tempered by weakness across personal care equities and tech.

On a quieter day for earnings, Ryanair Holdings Plc fell 1.5% after the budget airline operator cut its passenger growth target for next year due to delivery delays from aircraft supplier Boeing Co. Miner Anglo American Plc gained 1.6% after agreeing to sell its minority stake in an Australian coal miner.

Schneider Electric SE shares slipped after the French electric equipment maker named Olivier Blum as chief executive officer, just days after the group was among companies fined by French antitrust regulators over a price-fixing pact.

European equities have drifted lower over the past month or so as investors brace for multiple risk events, including this week’s US presidential election, as well as interest rate decisions from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

“Clearly the US presidential election is a huge focus in the near term for all equity markets,” Thomas McGarrity, director, head of equities at RBC Wealth Management, said by phone. “The concern for European equities and European companies is around the potential for changes to trade policy that could be forthcoming,” adding that this is why European stocks are in a holding pattern ahead of the result of the US vote.

For more on equity markets:

Bearish Signals Persist Amid Weak Profit Guidance: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Burberry, Anglo American, Shell, Santander

US Stock Futures Fall

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani and Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.