German Steel Firm Salzgitter Says Investor Eyes Takeover Offer

(Bloomberg) -- A major shareholder of German steel producer Salzgitter AG has notified the company of its plans to pursue a takeover of the company.
GP Günter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft is working with TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG on plans to submit a voluntary public takeover bid if it can acquire more than 45% of the company’s stock, Salzgitter said Monday in a statement. GP Günter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft had a 25% stake in the company as of the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, ranking it as the second-largest investor.
Salzgitter said the price range of any potential offer hasn’t been mentioned. The company has a current market value of €832.3 million ($905.8 million).
