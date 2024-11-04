German Steel Firm Salzgitter Says Investor Eyes Takeover Offer

Vapor rises from the coke quenching tower at the Salzgitter AG mill in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Salzgitter is looking to transform billowing foundries dating back decades into green steel production in a project to remain viable for years to come and a key test of German industry's ability to transition to cleaner technologies.

(Bloomberg) -- A major shareholder of German steel producer Salzgitter AG has notified the company of its plans to pursue a takeover of the company.

GP Günter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft is working with TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG on plans to submit a voluntary public takeover bid if it can acquire more than 45% of the company’s stock, Salzgitter said Monday in a statement. GP Günter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft had a 25% stake in the company as of the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, ranking it as the second-largest investor.

Salzgitter said the price range of any potential offer hasn’t been mentioned. The company has a current market value of €832.3 million ($905.8 million).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.