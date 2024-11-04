Gulf IPOs See Soaring Demand as Economies Diversify From Oil

(Bloomberg) -- Investors made a rush for new initial public offerings in the Gulf with a variety of businesses from retail to beauty to health care preparing to list their stocks as local economies diversify away from oil.

On Monday, Lulu Retail Holdings Plc said its Abu Dhabi initial public offering was set to price at the top of a planned range. The company increased the number of shares on offer amid high demand, and now targets raising as much as $1.72 billion in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest listing of the year.

Saudi Arabian financial services firm United International Holding Co. also looks to be pricing its IPO at the highest marketed level, with its $264 million deal heavily oversubscribed.

While share sale volumes in the Middle East have been dominated by state assets in recent years, the new listings point towards more diversification. Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in their economies to build new businesses in this oil rich region.

The high levels of demand for the region’s initial public offerings have also been driven by performance, with many new stocks surging in the early days of trading. Some like Oman’s OQ Exploration & Production have declined in their debut. Yet that hasn’t dimmed broader investor demand, and a string of other listings are expected this year.

On average, stocks that went public via IPO in the Gulf this year rose 7% in their first day of trading. Their shares are up 15% on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We are seeing continued appetite in the primary market, deals are attracting good demand,” said Joice Mathew, head of equity research at United Securities in Muscat.

Several other private companies from a range of sectors are also lining up offerings. Delivery Hero is teeing up a listing of its Middle Eastern food delivery unit Talabat in Dubai and Alpha Data in Abu Dhabi. In Saudi Arabia, the capital markets authority recently greenlit IPOs for cosmetics retailer Nice One and hospital operator Almoosa.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund is prepping a share sale of air carrier Etihad and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund looking to list medical procurement firm Nupco.

Even Oman’s state energy company OQ SAOC’s decision to list its methanol and liquefied petroleum gas subsidiary is not the region’s typical privatisation story since the focus is on LNG rather than crude.

“OQ Base Industries looks more like a utility play rather than the typical petrochemical peers,” said Mathew.

