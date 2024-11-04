Turkish Inflation Eased Less Than Expected Last Month

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s headline inflation eased slightly less than expected last month, likely reinforcing the view among economists that an interest-rate cut is off the table this year.

Official data showed that inflation slowed to 48.6% in October from 49.4% in September. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a figure of 48.3%. Monthly prices, the favored measure of central bankers, eased to 2.88% from 2.97% in September.

Seasonally-adjusted prices, also closely watched by policymakers, will be released on Tuesday.

The central bank has expressed concern about the pace of disinflation, having to tilt more hawkish after worse-than-expected readings in September. Analysts have pushed back on forecasts for an interest-rate cut this year because of the languid progress on getting prices under control. The main borrowing costs has been left unchanged at 50% since March.

A gauge for measuring Istanbul inflation published last week showed that price rises also remain higher in Turkey’s most populous city than nationwide, with retail-price growth at 59.1% in annual terms in October, down slightly from the previous month.

Central bank Governor Fatih Karahan will provide an assessment during the year’s final quarterly outlook later this week, with officials conceding that inflation is set to end this year around 42% — the upper bound of the current forecast. For most analysts however, attention will be on next year’s prices with the current forecast for 14% at the end of 2025.

“If we see the central bank lowering its end-2025 forecast of 14% or maintaining it the same, then it might mean that the rates are going to stay higher for longer than currently expected,” said Tufan Comert, global markets strategy executive director at BBVA in London. “Higher inflation projections going forward will, on the other hand, mean that the central bank would seek a balance between growth and inflation, rather than concentrating solely on inflation.”

