Gold Holds Steady Before Results of Coin-Toss US Election

(Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as investors waited for initial results in a closely fought US election that could prove massively consequential for financial markets.

Bullion was near $2,743 an ounce in early Asian trading as the battle for the White House between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump reached its endgame. Given the closeness of the race, it’s possible a final result may not be known for days or even longer, with the uncertainty potentially benefiting the precious metal.

Some investors in recent weeks have bet heavily on a Trump victory. Trades tied to his pro-growth agenda have buoyed the dollar, which would typically dent gold’s appeal by making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies. However, nervousness over steep trade tariffs that Trump is pledging may also see investors flock to havens like bullion if he wins.

However, there are signs that some in the market are winding back wagers on a Trump win. Bond investors are piling into trades that would profit from a rally in Treasuries, pricing in a scenario viewed as more likely under a US presidential victory by Harris. Bullion tends to benefit from lower yields, which fall as US government debt notes rise.

In the short-term, a victory for Harris would likely lead to an initial brief selloff, Deutsche Bank AG analyst Michael Hsueh said in a recent note. A slide in the dollar resulting from a Harris win could boost demand for the precious metal in China and India, while prospects for slower growth may spur a faster pace of US interest-rate cuts.

“A Trump victory would likely result in a rising gold price,” according to a report from Commerzbank AG. “By contrast, a Harris victory would put gold under pressure. Should the election result be uncertain for days or even weeks, gold would benefit from the resulting uncertainty.”

Gold has surged more than 30% this year in a record-setting run that’s been powered by heightened geopolitical and economic risks, driving purchases by central banks and consumers alike. The rally has intensified in the last few months as the Federal Reserve pivoted to rate cuts and the US election loomed, helping bullion to shrug off traditional headwinds like rising Treasury yields.

Spot gold was flat at $2,743.05 an ounce as of 7:09 a.m. in Singapore. Silver, platinum and palladium were steady.

