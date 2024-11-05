Gold Steady as Market Holds Breath Before Tight US Election

A 500 gram gold bar arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as the market braced for a tight US election, and a Federal Reserve rate decision later in the week.

Uncertainty around the presidential vote on Tuesday has aided bullion in the last few weeks. A victory for Donald Trump could push the precious metal up further, given he’s pledging a massive increase in trade tariffs that may fuel inflation. However, the closeness of the race means the final result may not be known for days.

Bullion has surged by around a third this year, and is about $50 an ounce below last week’s record high. It’s been supported by easier monetary policy, central-bank buying and heightened geopolitical tensions. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter-point on Thursday, with many of its rich world peers also likely to lower borrowing costs.

Spot gold was steady at $2,736.61 an ounce as of 8:28 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed following a 0.4% drop on Monday. Silver, palladium and platinum all edged lower.

