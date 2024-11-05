Mozambique’s Defense Minister Warns of a Plot to Seize Power

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s defense minister warned of preparations by unspecified people to try and seize power after the country’s disputed election, as neighboring South Africa closed a key metals-trade route because of violent protests at the border.

The security forces in Mozambique are ready to protect the nation’s interests, while they remain committed to peace and to not interfering in political matters, Cristóvão Chume said in a televised briefing on Tuesday. He also stressed the importance of political dialog and respecting the constitution.

Gas-rich Mozambique has faced growing upheaval since an Oct. 9 election that extended the ruling party’s 49 years in power. International observers including from the European Union identified a raft of irregularities in the vote, and opposition presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane has called for demonstrators to march on the capital, Maputo, on Thursday.

At least 11 people have died in the protests that erupted last month, with police using teargas and live ammunition to suppress the demonstrations. Investigations are under way into the possible use of excessive force by the country’s military, Chume said.

South Africa’s Border Management Authority announced late Tuesday it’s closed the Lebombo port of entry after receiving reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the border. It was the second time in as many days that the crossing — a key transit route in the global chromite and ferrochrome trade — has been closed.

“We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo Port until further notice,” BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said in a statement. “Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible at the moment until the situation has stabilized.”

Mondlane has said he plans to return to the country he fled last month to lead the protest march on Thursday. A map he published on his WhatsApp channel shows a plan for his supporters to converge near the presidency in Maputo. He’s repeatedly called for demonstrators to remain peaceful.

A group of foreign embassies including the US, UK and Switzerland called for restraint on all sides and the respect for the rule of law and human life.

“We reiterate our support for the Mozambican people in exercising their rights” to peacefully assemble and the right to information, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “We share the expectation that the Constitutional Council will deliver on the final stages of the electoral process transparently and in line with its mandate.”

Mozambique has restricted internet access repeatedly since Oct. 31, which local advocacy groups condemned as infringing on the right to freedom of information.

President Filipe Nyusi called for calm in a separate statement Tuesday.

