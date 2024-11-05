UK Bond Auction Falters as Risks from Budget, US Election Bite

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds attracted the weakest demand in almost a year at an auction Tuesday, a sign of lingering investor anxiety over last week’s fiscally expansive budget and the US presidential election.

Bids for 10-year gilts totaled 2.81 times the £3.75 billion ($4.9 billion) on offer, the lowest ratio for a sale of that maturity since December. Last month, a similar auction attracted demand equivalent to 3.25 times the offer.

UK bonds sold off sharply last week after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to run up borrowing and boost investment, fueling concern about inflation and fiscal pressures. Moody’s Ratings described it as Britain’s most aggressive fiscal loosening since the pandemic and said it posed new challenges to the public finances.

“There seems to be some fear in the market that the budget won’t work,” said Mark Nash, head of fixed income alternatives at Jupiter Asset Management.

Tuesday’s sale was the second since the budget announcement. A 30-year green note offer last week attracted healthy demand and in September, the nation also pulled in strong bids.

But the calculus appears to have changed after the government announced revised plans to sell £297 billion of government bonds this fiscal year, its second-biggest target on record. The yield on 10-year gilts jumped more than 20 basis points last week to the highest in a year.

Giles Gale, a strategist at UBS Group AG, also points to the structural shift in the UK bond market caused by pension funds buying fewer long-dated gilts. They were major buyers that have yet to be replaced, he said.

The UK bond sale also comes amid the US presidential election, a key risk event for global markets. Many investors are sitting on the sidelines ahead of the results, which remain too close to call.

Government spending in the US is expected to increase under either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, but the risks are skewed higher under a Trump presidency. That would further lift borrowing costs with potential for global spillovers.

“Market focus is now squarely the US election, given the close race and potential market ramifications,” said Neil Mehta, portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. “Gilts are now taking a back seat.”

The vote will also set the stage for the Bank of England’s meeting on Thursday. Markets expect a quarter-point cut but have trimmed the scope for further reductions to account for looser fiscal policy. They now see between two and three additional reductions by the end of next year, compared to four before the budget.

“The fiscal loosening makes it harder for the BOE to accelerate cuts and to keep up with the pace of easing elsewhere,” Citigroup strategists including Jamie Searle wrote in a note. That means gilts are unlikely to rebound from recent losses, they added.

--With assistance from Alice Gledhill and Anchalee Worrachate.

