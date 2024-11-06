Copper Drops as Dollar Strengthens on Early US Election Results

Molten nickel matte is poured at the Vale Copper Cliff Nickel Smelter in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Nickel is the key ingredient in the stainless steel used in everyday appliances, but it's also critical for the transition away from fossil fuels, since it's used in the batteries automakers need to electrify the worlds car fleet. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Copper fell along with most metals, weighed down by a rise in the dollar as results of the US election started to come in.

Votes were still being counted and polls remained open in many key states in the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. A strengthening dollar makes metals more expensive for many buyers.

With polls closed in more than two-thirds of states, Trump had taken preliminary leads in Georgia and North Carolina, two key swing states.

Metals’ losses followed gains in the previous three sessions, when better-than-expected service activity and factory gauges in China suggested recent stimulus measures may be having some impact on the top metals consuming economy. Beijing is widely expected to outline more steps to aid the economy this week.

Copper fell 0.9% to $9,650 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 10:50 a.m. in Shanghai, while zinc dropped 1% and aluminum declined 0.8%. Iron ore futures dropped 1.9% to $103.40 in Singapore, while futures in Dalian also fell by 1.6% to 778.50 yuan.

