Hurricane Rafael Set to Strike Cuba as a Category 3 Major Storm

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Rafael will rake Cuba’s coast with Category 3 winds later Wednesday before it crosses the island nation and emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, weakened but on a track that could threaten the US or Mexico.

Rafael’s winds reached 110 miles (177 kilometers) per hour, making it a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. Like several other storms this year, Rafael is relatively small, with hurricane-force winds only extending 15 miles from its center. The current season has produced 17 storms, three more than average.

“Rafael is likely to remain a hurricane over the southeastern and southern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days,” Dan Brown, a branch chief at the US National Hurricane Center, said in a forecast. By Monday, however, Rafael is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm south of Louisiana.

Rafael’s winds have increased by 50 mph in 24 hours, meaning it has reached the threshold for rapid intensification. That phenomenon has become more common as the planet warms, increasing the risk that people will be caught off guard by storms strengthening quickly before landfall. Rafael’s threat to offshore oil and gas production in the Gulf has sparked some evacuations.

Following its trek across Cuba, Rafael will re-emerge in the Gulf and then slide west across the basin. Some forecast models show that it may slam into the US Gulf coast later next week or dive into Mexico, the hurricane center said

