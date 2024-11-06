Muni Bonds Tumble After Trump Victory Ignites Deficit Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Municipal bonds plummeted in early trading on Wednesday after voters elected Donald Trump as US president. The move followed a rout in US Treasuries, which sold off over concerns that Trump’s policies will widen an already bloated budget deficit and cause inflation to surge.

Benchmark municipal-bond yields jumped as much as 11 basis points as of 10:00 a.m. New York time. The primary calendar is all but empty, with just a handful of deals totaling less than $300 million expected to be issued Wednesday. Many governments chose to accelerate their borrowing before the election and the market saw an influx of sales in October.

“A Trump win signals to the market that some proposed policies have a chance at sunlight, many of which could re-ignite inflation,” said Eric Kazatsky, senior US municipals strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. “US Treasuries are speaking that fact to the market and dragging munis along for the ride.”

Investors of state and local government debt tend to take their cues from the Treasury market, with munis often moving in the same direction as federal securities. Fixed income investors appeared concerned over the possibility for Trump policies to reignite an inflation spiral that the Federal Reserve was beginning to tame in the wake of the pandemic.

Long-dated Treasuries lead the rout, with the 30-year yield jumping the most since March 2020. Yields on municipal bonds due in three decades also rose 11 basis points to 3.87%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A Trump victory and the potential for a Republican majority in Congress could limit the demand for municipal bonds if taxes are reduced, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a research note published Wednesday.

In a Red-sweep scenario, which is still uncertain, “priorities such as lower corporate taxes would would be a negative for demand for tax-exempt bonds,” the group led by Peter DeGroot wrote.

Such a Republican majority may renew threats to the tax-exemption for municipal bonds, a key feature of the asset class. Earlier in the election cycle, strategists warned that eliminating the break could be one way to generate revenue necessary to offset Trump’s tax-cut policies.

