Trump Win Supercharges Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae Preferred Zombies

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of long-moribund preferred stock issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac surged on Wednesday amid speculation that Donald Trump will free the housing finance agencies from their crisis-era conservatorship.

A $6 billion perpetual issue by Freddie Mac sold back in 2007 jumped as much as 70% to reach just under a third of face value, its highest in more than three years. Fannie Mae’s $7 billion series issued around the same time soared almost 68% from its pre-election close.

Trump’s return to the White House is reviving the prospect of preferred stockholders getting some money back after the US took control of the agencies during the 2008 financial crisis to keep the housing market from collapsing. Restoring them to the private sector could mean they’d no longer be bound by government constraints on payments to investors.

“The re-election of former President Donald Trump revives the effort to get Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out of government conservatorship,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ben Elliott wrote in a note. However, “a long process lies ahead and release remains at best a 2026-27 prospect,” he wrote.

The bailouts of the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation were among the most controversial events of the global financial crisis. They stopped paying dividends on their preferred shares in September 2008, effectively turning those holdings into dead weight for investors because the shares pay no dividends, and they never have to be repaid since they are perpetual.

Freeing them from conservancy was an idea pushed during Trump’s first administration by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria, their chief regulator at the time. The effort flagged amid concern about disrupting the housing market.

Fannie and Freddie don’t make mortgages, but they underpin the bulk of the US housing market. They buy mortgages from lenders, wrap them into securities and guarantee repayment of principal and interest to investors. The federal government took control of the companies during the 2008 crisis and ultimately bailed them out with around $187.5 billion as mortgage defaults mounted.

Some of the biggest hedge funds whose leaders are among Trump’s supporters have been among those advocating for Fannie and Freddie to be released from government ownership, the Wall Street Journal reported in September.

Moody’s Ratings maintained its Ca rating — 10 steps below investment-grade — on Fannie Mae’s junior preferreds earlier this year to reflect the lack of dividends and recovery rate expectations between 35% and 65%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.