UAE’s Adnoc Agrees 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With Germany’s SEFE

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. agreed to sell liquefied natural gas to Germany’s SEFE for 15 years starting 2028, a deal that expands the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to become a key supplier of the fuel.

The agreement for 1 million tons a year converts a preliminary deal signed in March to a definitive sales agreement, Adnoc said in a statement. Adnoc will supply the fuel from an LNG export facility it’s building in Ruwais near Abu Dhabi.

The deal is another example of Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels. Germany has acknowledged that gas will play a key role in its energy mix. The country had fast-tracked imports of LNG and snapped up seaborne cargoes after Russia curbed pipeline gas deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine. Germany eventually aims to shift to cleaner forms of energy.

Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE last year signed 27-year agreements to buy LNG from Qatar, posing a challenge for the EU’s ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

