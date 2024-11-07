California Approves $10 Billion Bond for School Improvements: AP

Navistar International Corp. school buses are seen reflected in a window inside a bus stored at the San Diego Unified School District Transportation Department in San Diego, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The U.S. economy is caught in the middle of President Trump's tug-of-war to reopen schools -- and could end up damned no matter what happens. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A California ballot measure to authorize $10 billion in bonds for K-12 schools and community colleges passed, reflecting a renewed commitment to improving the state’s educational infrastructure amid declining enrollment and a growing teacher shortage.

Proposition 2 received support from about 57% of voters in the preliminary count from the Nov. 5 election, according to the Associated Press. The final tally is expected in the coming days, with about 54% of votes counted so far. A simple majority of votes was needed for the bond measure to pass.

Proceeds from the debt will be used to renovate outdated facilities and construct new school buildings. Some money will also be put aside to remove lead from water and create transitional kindergarten facilities. The money will be distributed through matching grants.

California voters rejected a $15 billion education bond in 2020. But the previous six education bonds on California ballots, dating back to 1996, were approved, including a $9 billion bond in 2016.

Voters in the state also approved a seperate $10 billion measure for climate preparedness that was also included on Tuesday’s ballot.

