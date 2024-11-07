China’s Steel Exports Hit Highest Since 2015 Amid Trade Tensions

Bundles of steel tubes at a trading market in the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. President Xi Jinping's push to end reliance on property-led growth has profound implications for the steel industry. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Steel exports from China hit the highest level since 2015, risking further frictions with trade partners that have been inundated with flows as mills boost overseas shipments amid weak domestic demand.

Exports increased to 11.2 million tons last month, just below the record reached in September 2015, according to customs data on Thursday. That brings the year-to-date volumes 22% above the same period in 2023.

China’s protracted slump in the property market has left mills struggling as steel is one of the most affected commodities. At the same time, the world’s biggest steel producer faces worsening trade relations with markets from Southeast Asia to Latin America as it tries to offload its surplus.

Governments in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Chile have launched trade measures against China this year.

