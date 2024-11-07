Fed Cuts Rates for Second-Straight Meeting to Support Economy

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point Thursday, extending efforts to keep the US economic expansion on solid footing.

Officials voted unanimously to lower the federal funds rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The adjustment follows a larger, half-point cut in September.

“This further recalibration of our policy stance will help maintain the strength of the economy and the labor market and will continue to enable further progress on inflation as we move toward a more neutral stance over time,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference in Washington following the decision.

Powell also said the US presidential election will have “no effects” on the central bank’s policy decisions in the near-term, noting it’s too early to know the timing or substance of any potential fiscal policy changes.

The decision follows the re-election this week of Donald Trump, who has promised to deploy more aggressive tariffs, crack down on immigration and extend tax cuts. Those policies could put upward pressure on prices and long-term interest rates and prompt the Fed to scale back rate reductions in the months ahead.

Fed officials may also find their decisions under increased scrutiny, given Trump’s history of publicly criticizing Powell.

In the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement, officials said “the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance.”

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate,” the Fed statement said.

Policymakers no longer included a line about achieving “greater confidence” that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%, though they noted inflation has “made progress” toward the central bank’s goal.

The committee modified its language around the job market slightly as well.

“Since earlier in the year, labor market conditions have generally eased, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low,” the Fed statement said. Powell described the labor market as “solid.”

After beginning the Fed’s easing cycle with an outsize rate adjustment, policymakers have said they favor a more measured and careful approach to rate cuts moving forward.

Robust Economy

The US economy powered ahead at a 2.8% annual rate in the third quarter, fueled by a pickup in consumer spending. Concerns about imminent labor market weakening have also abated, but data still point to a cooling trend.

US employers added just 12,000 jobs in October — restrained by severe weather and a major strike — and prior months’ figures were revised lower.

Inflation has subsided substantially in recent years, yet progress has been choppy.

From a year earlier, the rate of price increases eased to 2.1% in September, landing just above the central bank’s 2% goal. The Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation, meanwhile, posted its biggest monthly gain since April.

Traders saw a quarter-point cut Thursday as a near certainty, and futures markets show a high probability of another similar-sized cut in December.

Treasury yields climbed rapidly in the run-up to the election, pushing up mortgage rates in an already chilled housing market. The S&P 500 climbed to a record high in the wake of Trump’s victory.

--With assistance from Matthew Boesler, Kevin Varley, Amara Omeokwe and Alex Harris.

(Adds quote from Jerome Powell.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.