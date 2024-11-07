German Stocks Lifted by Demise of Scholz’s Fractious Coalition

(Bloomberg) -- German stocks leapt on Thursday after the country’s unpopular coalition government started to unravel, sparking hopes that early elections next year will bring a much needed economic boost.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, brought an end to his three-party alliance with the Greens and fiscally conservative Free Democrats late Wednesday when he sacked FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Scholz called for the next scheduled election to be brought forward to March from September, but the opposition wants it sooner.

With the benchmark DAX Index gaining 1.4%, the market reaction has been the opposite to recent slumps in France and the UK induced by political instability there. While investors will find prospects for a new government hard to predict, market sentiment favors change, given that German companies are seen as having suffered under the coalition.

“With an early election now on the cards, a key question is whether this could lead to a step change in Germany’s fiscal policy,” notes Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid, as the current coalition has been at odds over the public budget and a brake on debt.

With its export markets facing headwinds from likely US import tariffs and slow Chinese growth, a new government might be more open to fiscal spending to support the ailing domestic economy. German government bonds seem to already anticipate more public debt, with the yield on 10-year bonds rising 8 basis points to 2.49% on Thursday.

Germany is coming under economic pressure, writes Eurizon Slj Co-Founder Stephen Jen. “After years of fiscal prudence, Germany is in the best position among all developed countries to resort to powerful fiscal stimulus.”

DAX Outperformance

German stocks have done well so far this year, with gains of 15% outperforming all major European counterparts. Bets that the country will indirectly benefit from stimulus measures in China, plus the benchmark’s only tech heavyweight SAP AG, have helped keep the DAX near record highs despite grim economic numbers.

Yet, under the surface, Germany’s backbone auto industry is suffering. Regulations aiming to end combustion engines, plus tariffs and competition from Chinese electric-vehicle makers, are putting a strain on the sector. A new government, especially if run by conservatives, might be more open to reverse course.

“The fact Scholz is calling for elections is a first step going in the right direction for Europe,” said Arnaud Girod, head of economics and cross-asset strategy at Kepler Cheuvreux in Paris. The region “needs a leadership interested in growing the German economy.”

The current government’s economic focus on renewable energy, while clamping down hard on industrial production and cars for environmental reasons, has not been well received by corporate executives.

Shifting Resources

Several major German companies have shifted resources outside their homeland or even completely left, like chemical producer Linde Plc. It has led to a net outflow of capital of more than €650 billion ($699 billion) since 2010, according to Bundesbank data. Almost 40% of that has taken place since 2021, when Scholz’s fractious coalition won power.

While Germany was set to hold elections next year anyway, the earlier vote might come at the right time to pick a fresh leader ready to tackle the issues at hand and help Europe coordinate a response to eventual US tariffs, which are likely to harm Germany the most.

Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding lowered his 2025 annual growth forecast to 1% from 1.1% for the Eurozone. “Germany will likely be hit harder, with growth of just 0.3% instead of 0.5% next year,” he says.

--With assistance from Julien Ponthus.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.