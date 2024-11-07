ADVERTISEMENT

Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Cut Rate by Quarter Point

By Kate Davidson
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC. (Erin Scott/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Thursday:

  • Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to lower benchmark rate by 25 basis points to target range of 4.5%-4.75%
  • Fed tweaks language to note “labor market conditions have generally eased,” and repeats “the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low”
  • Statement removes reference to “further” inflation progress, noting inflation “has made progress toward the committee's 2% objective but remains somewhat elevated”
  • Statement removes language saying committee has “gained greater confidence” that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2% target
  • Statement maintains language saying risks to achieving employment and inflation goals “are roughly in balance”

--With assistance from Craig Torres.

