Los Angeles-Area Wildfire Burns Homes and Forces Evacuations

A home burns during the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, California, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The fast-growing Mountain Fire in Ventura County has burned 1,000 acres and is uncontained, forcing evacuations in populated areas northeast of Oxnard.

(Bloomberg) -- A rapidly growing brush fire in the Los Angeles area is burning out of control after destroying homes and triggering evacuations northwest of Malibu.

The Mountain Fire has scorched more than 14,000 acres (5,665 hectares) in Ventura County, about 20 miles inland from the coastal city of Malibu, as of Thursday morning, according to county fire officials. It’s one of a handful of blazes that sparked to life this week in California, which is on high alert from an outbreak of seasonal Santa Ana winds that began to flare over the weekend.

“This is a dangerous fire that’s spreading quickly and threatening lives,” Governor Gavin Newsom said of the Mountain Fire in a statement Wednesday, adding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has provided a grant to help pay for firefighting resources.

More than 10,000 people had been evacuated from communities near the Mountain Fire as of Wednesday evening and 3,500 structures were in the path of the blaze, according to the governor’s office. Ventura County fire officials posted videos to X Wednesday that showed a home on fire and another structure engulfed in flames.

The National Weather Service warned that dangerous weather conditions would continue throughout Thursday into Friday, as wind gusts of up to 60 miles (97 kilometers) per hour barrel down mountain passes and canyons throughout southern California. The winds — known as the Santa Anas, Diablos, or sundowners — are typical for this time of year, driven by high pressure systems that develop outside the state in the Great Basin and funnel in through California’s mountains.

“A very dry air mass remains in place across the region this morning as the downsloping effects dry the air mass and the air rushes down the coastal slopes of the mountains,” National Weather Service forecaster Todd Hall said in an update Thursday morning, stressing that Ventura and Los Angeles counties were at risk.

High winds have begun to weaken across northern California, but the landscape remains extremely dry. A pair of fires erupted Wednesday and Thursday on or near national forest lands, according to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

California utilities have been shutting off power intermittently since Monday in an effort to prevent accidental fires from downed lines or other equipment. Edison International’s southern California utility had stopped service to about 70,000 homes and businesses as of Thursday morning, said spokesperson Kathleen Dunleavy. In northern and central California, PG&E Corp. had almost 24,000 customers offline. San Diego Gas & Electric Co. shut power to about 1,000 customers.

--With assistance from John Gittelsohn, Mark Chediak and Brian K. Sullivan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.