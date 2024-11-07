Mexico’s Annual Inflation Accelerates on Higher Food Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s headline inflation quickened roughly in line with expectations in October on higher food prices as investors expect the central bank will cut its interest rate again at its next meeting.

Official data released Thursday showed consumer prices rose 4.76% from a year prior, just above the 4.74% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank, which holds its next interest rate meeting Nov. 14, targets annual consumer price increases of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, ticked down to 3.8%, below the 3.85% median estimate. The consensus view among economists is that economy will down shift in the last three months of the year, supporting cooler core readings going forward.

Policymakers at Banco de Mexico have lowered borrowing costs at the last two meetings and are widely expected to continue the easing cycle with a third straight quarter-point cut to 10.25%, the highest among Latin America’s big economies. Inflation eased in August and September after peaking at 5.57% in July.

Analysts in the most recent Citi survey expect that Mexico’s economy will grow only 1.5% in 2024. Combined with a slowdown in the US, Mexico’s top trading partner, it may provide the central bank with additional leeway for easing.

In August, Banxico, as the central bank is known, reduced its own 2024 growth forecast to 1.5%. Board members have since warned of the uncertainty brought about by the US election and other international factors, according to the minutes of the last decision.

“Frankly, the possibilities that Banxico doesn’t cut are low,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex. “Ever since the last decision, the majority of the board has had a tone that made clear that there was going to be a reduction cycle, instead of isolated reductions.”

