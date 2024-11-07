Pound Rises as Traders See No More BOE Rate Cuts Until Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- The pound rose as traders pared bets on further Bank of England monetary easing, with the outlook for price pressures clouded by increased UK government spending.

Sterling rose 0.4% to $1.2935 on Thursday after officials voted to cut interest rates by a quarter-point as expected. Officials said that borrowing costs will likely continue to fall gradually if the economy evolves as expected, validating market pricing that this was the last rate cut of 2024.

The BOE warned that additional spending announced by the new UK government last week will drive up inflation by as much as half a percentage point. Governor Andrew Bailey will likely be pressed on how the budget impacts the outlook for monetary policy.

“The pace of cuts from here has been muddied by recent political developments,” said Zara Nokes, Global Market Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “The UK economy is now contending with a number of cross-currents which make the growth and inflation outlook highly uncertain.”

Markets are now pricing around a 15% chance of another quarter-point cut in December, from 25% before the decision. Further ahead, swaps imply two more cuts in 2025 with a 50% chance of a third. That’s less than what’s expected from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.

Bailey and his colleagues will likely be asked at a press conference about how Donald Trump’s victory in the US election might impact the UK economy. The BOE’s decision also comes ahead of a Fed announcement later Thursday, where officials are expected to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

“The pound should receive a small boost, more so on the crosses,” said Neil Jones, a managing director at TJM Europe. “The BOE is demonstrating an awareness to inflation upside on the budget. They have clearly yet to factor in the Trump impact.”

