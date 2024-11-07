Sweden’s Riksbank Steps Up Easing With Half-Point Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Riksbank cut borrowing costs by a half point for the first time in a decade, accelerating aid for a stagnant economy with the promise of more to come.

The central bank in Stockholm reduced its benchmark interest rate to 2.75%, and said that further moves lower in December and in the first half of 2025 are possible. All but three of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg correctly predicted the magnitude of the cut.

“To further support economic activity, the policy rate needs to be cut somewhat faster than was assessed in September,” the Riksbank said in a statement on Thursday. “It is important in itself that economic activity strengthens, but it is also a necessary condition for inflation to stabilize close to the target.”

The decision keeps Sweden at the vanguard of global easing as its central bank responds to a rapid loss of price pressures in an economy that is struggling to pick up. The Riksbank sees inflation staying below the 2% target some time into next year, raising the specter of it becoming entrenched at a low level.

The Swedish krona pared gains against the euro after the decision to trade around 11.6400, up around 0.1% on the day. The krona hovers near a three-month low versus the common currency, and has lost more than 4% so far this year.

“The decision was in line with expectations, though I personally think it would have been good for them to save some ammunition in case there is a large need of economic stimulus,” Lars Kristian Feste, head of Fixed Income at Lannebo Kapitalforvaltning said in emailed comments. “Private consumption, supported by previous and expected rate cuts in the months ahead, will get a significant boost in the second half of next year.”

The half-point cut increases the rate gap between the Swedish central bank and its larger peer in the neighboring euro area. The European Central Bank hasn’t so far contemplated quickening its current pace of quarter-point increments.

Governor Erik Thedeen and his colleagues have been emboldened to chart their own policy path because of the considerable slowdown in price growth since early last year. That leaves them less concerned about a weak krona fueling inflation, opening the door for lower borrowing costs to spur domestic demand.

“Despite an expectation among economic agents of better times ahead, there are still few clear signs of a recovery,” the Riksbank said. “Economic developments are difficult to assess at present, especially those abroad and not least following the US election.”

Just hours before the announcement, an initial estimate of price increases showed that the pace of inflation, according to the CPIF measure that the bank targets, picked up somewhat in October, to 1.5%. That was higher than economists’ expectations for 1.3% price growth.

The Riksbank also announced that it will continue selling government bonds amassed during the pandemic and the preceding period of low inflation, until its holdings amount to 20 billion kronor ($1.8 billion), down from 170 billion kronor currently. The sales are set to conclude by the end of 2025, it said.

