Chile’s Inflation Tops All Forecasts as Electricity Costs Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s consumer prices rose much than expected last month as a double-digit electricity rate hike kicked in, giving the central bank more reason to remain cautious as it cuts borrowing costs.

Prices rose 1% in the month, above all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of analysts that had a 0.6% median estimate, and the fastest pace since March of last year. Annual inflation sped up to 4.7%, the national statistics institute reported on Friday.

Chile central bankers warned this week that they cannot rule out more persistent inflation as domestic energy bills get pricier and global economic uncertainty intensifies. Cost of living increases are already running well above the 3% target, even as local consumer demand runs out of steam. Traders are expecting policymakers to keep their pace of quarter-point rate cuts into early 2025.

Housing and utilities jumped 3.1% on the month, while food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 2.2%, according to the national statistics institute.

Electricity rates jumped by about 23% in October as part of a series of staggered increases approved by lawmakers earlier this year. Energy bills had been frozen since a period of social unrest starting in late 2019.

Chile’s central bank lowered borrowing costs 5.25% last month, extending total rate reductions since mid-2023 to 6 percentage points.

In the minutes to that rate decision, policymakers wrote they have difficulty in anticipating the economic effects of global conflicts in regions such as the Middle East. Chile’s peso swung between gains and loses as markets reacted to Donald Trump’s presidential election win in the US this week.

Chile’s economic activity posted its biggest monthly plunge since July 2022 in September, prompting the government to scrap its growth forecast for this year and stoking bets on more interest rate cuts.

