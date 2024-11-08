Czech Central Bank Chief Urges Tight Policy, Budget Austerity

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank governor said global interest rates need to be higher than before the coronavirus pandemic and urged governments to balance their budgets to help keep inflation under control.

Ales Michl said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that the current persistent price pressures are the result of overly loose monetary policies in the previous decade that had created too much money in the economy. The governor was speaking one day after the Czech National Bank delivered its eighth interest-rate cut in a row but signaled it’s getting closer to halting the easing cycle.

The only way to ensure price stability in a small and open economy like the Czech Republic is through budget austerity, which will also curb underlying domestic pressures, according to Michl.

He said it was necessary to have core inflation “slightly below” the central bank’s 2% target in the future. And since that’s not the case in the the central bank’s current forecast, policymakers are already discussing when to stop the rate cuts, Michl added.

