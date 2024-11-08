German Opposition Leader Says Scholz Vote Delay ‘Irresponsible’

(Bloomberg) -- German opposition leader Friedrich Merz accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of seeking to delay an early election until March purely for party political advantage and reiterated his demand for a January vote.

Merz, who heads the center-right CDU/CSU alliance, said Scholz’s tactics are “irresponsible” given that Europe’s biggest economy urgently needs additional measures to restore meaningful growth.

The opposition is ready to discuss cooperation in parliament in coming weeks but only if Scholz submits as soon as possible to the confidence vote that would trigger an early election, Merz said Friday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

“We believe that German voters have the right to a stable parliament and, above all, to a stable government as quickly as possible,” he said.

Scholz ended his three-party ruling coalition with the Greens and fiscally conservative Free Democrats late Wednesday when he sacked FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner, forfeiting the alliance’s majority in the lower house of parliament.

The Social Democrat chancellor said he wants the next election — which is scheduled for the end of September — to be held in March to create room to secure parliamentary approval for several planned bills.

But to get enough votes in the Bundestag he’ll need the backing of opposition lawmakers, and both Merz and Lindner have insisted that the election must be held as soon as possible.

That raises the prospect of a prolonged period of stagnation, a situation Germany can ill afford given the scale of the challenges facing its sluggish economy.

Rolf Muetzenich, the head of the SPD parliamentary caucus, told Deutschlandfunk Friday that the party is ready to discuss a “pact for Germany” with the opposition but won’t be dictated to by Merz.

Merz’s center-right alliance is leading in opinion polls with more than 30% of the vote, putting it in prime position to win back the chancellery after it lost to Scholz’s SPD party three years ago.

Backing for the SPD is at about 16% in third place, behind the far-right Alternative for Germany in second with around 17%. The Greens are at about 11% in fourth, while a new far-left party — the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht — is fifth with roughly 8%.

The FDP is polling as low as 3%, down from 11.5% in the 2021 election, putting it in danger of missing the 5% threshold for getting into parliament.

