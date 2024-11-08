JLR-Owner Tata Motors Misses Profit Estimate on Tepid Sales

The underwhelming show by Tata Motors comes amid an overall slowdown in Indian consumption.

(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian parent reported quarterly profit that missed estimates on weaker car sales globally as well as in the south Asian nation.

Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 at Mumbai-based Tata Motors Ltd. fell 11% to 33.4 billion rupees ($396 million) compared with a year earlier, according to an exchange filing Friday. It was less than half of the average analyst estimate of 81.6 billion rupees.

Revenue declined 3.9% to 1.01 trillion rupees, slightly lower than the average analyst forecast. Total costs slipped 2.7% to 973.3 billion rupees. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 19% to 116 billion rupees.

The underwhelming show by Tata Motors comes amid an overall slowdown in Indian consumption, with high inflation and moderating growth visible in many pockets of the economy. The country’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. last week flagged slowing sales for its entry-level cars after quarterly earnings missed estimates.

‘Remain Cautious’

“We remain cautious on near-term domestic demand,” Tata Motors said in a statement Friday. “However, the festive season and substantial investments in infrastructure should help bolster it,” it said, adding that the October to March period should show “an all-round improvement in performance.”

The quarterly profit before tax of Tata Motors’ British luxury carmaking unit fell 10% to 398 million pounds ($516 million) while JLR’s revenue fell 5.2% to 6.5 billion pounds.

The Ebitda margin slipped to 11.7% compared with 14.9% in the year-ago period. JLR held steady on its full-year revenue guidance of about 30 billion pounds and an Ebit margin at 8.5%.

Global sales of luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover fell 3% from a year ago, the company said in a separate filing last month, as production was hit due to aluminum supply disruptions. The automaker expects production and wholesale volumes to recover ‘strongly’ in the next two quarters.

Tata Motors shares have dropped 1.5% this quarter, compared with a 7.5% rise in the Nifty index. The stock has climbed 3.6% this year.

Festivals, Weddings

The third quarter has begun with a “resurgence in industry demand on the back of a robust festive season,” Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors managing director for passenger vehicle business said in the statement.

The firm recorded its highest-ever monthly car registrations, which helped reduce the inventory to “normal levels,” he said.

The automaker launched Curvv in August — a crossover between a sports utility vehicle and a coupe — and the compressed natural gas-fueled version of its best-selling car Nexon in September. These new models are expected to drive sales in the coming months.

Tata Motors reported passenger vehicle sales that rose 30.5% in the festival month of October from a year ago, according to data from India’s auto dealers body. The festival season is crucial for four- and two-wheeler makers, as it makes for as much as 30-35% of annual sales, the industry body said.

Car dealers are hopeful that the upcoming wedding season in November and December will sustain the demand.

