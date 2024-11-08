Smoke Wafts Over New York City From New Jersey Brushfire

(Bloomberg) -- A small fire burning in New Jersey’s Bergen County has sent smoke wafting across the Hudson River into New York City.

Firefighters have a 19-acre (7.7-hectare) fire along the Palisades Interstate Parkway partially contained, according to an X post by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The flames are scorching areas around Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County and have closed Henry Hudson Drive.

While tiny compared to the wildfires that regularly devastate California and other parts of the US, the blaze is a remarkable indication of just how dry this fall has been in New York City. Months of parched conditions across the Northeast have led to the region falling under a red flag fire warning Friday and the most extensive regional drought in 22 years.

Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) are sweeping through the New York City area as well as a larger region from Massachusetts to Virginia, including Washington — increasing the possibility of brushfires being fanned out of control.

A parched summer and fall has left the US Northeast almost completely dry, according to the US Drought Monitor. Roughly 94% of the region is listed as abnormally dry or in drought and more than 56% is in drought, the most since 2002.

The most rain New York’s Central Park has received in more than a month was 0.01 inch on October 29, according to the US National Weather Service. So far in November only a trace has fallen, though that may change on Sunday, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

A storm may bring up to 0.5 inch to the New York area Sunday followed by more rain on Wednesday. High pressure across the eastern half of the US has led to the ongoing dry conditions and there are some indications that pattern may be changing.

“Generally in the eastern US the pattern is stagnant,” Chenard said.

The smell of smoke from fires in New Jersey was reported in New York City on Friday and could be seen from Manhattan. The worst air in the region is along the New Jersey coast, centered on Toms River, where it is listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups by AirNow.gov.

--With assistance from Lauren Rosenthal.

