IAEA Chief Grossi Will Visit Iran Nov. 13, Mehr News Reports

(Bloomberg) -- International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran starting Wednesday, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Grossi is expected to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on Thursday, Mehr said, without providing details. The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief last visited the Iranian capital in May, where he proposed a “process of confidence building and increasing transparency” concerning Tehran’s nuclear program.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions and concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program following months of escalating friction between Iran and Israel. Speculation has grown that Iran may be seeking a shift in its nuclear policy, which Tehran has long maintained is solely for peaceful purposes.

Grossi said in a post on X on Oct. 31 that he’d had a “timely and substantive exchange” with Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, as he made preparations for a visit to the Islamic Republic.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.