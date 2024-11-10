Scholz Says Confidence Vote Would Be Possible Before Christmas

Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during the opening of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG battery recycling plant in Kuppenheim, Germany, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Germanys Social Democrats, the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is considering fresh subsidies on electric vehicles as a cornerstone of its economic policy ahead of elections next year.

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he’s open to moving up a parliamentary confidence vote by several weeks to before Christmas, potentially speeding up the country’s early election to February,

Scholz, whose three-party government collapsed last week, said the shift in timing would depend on an agreement between parliamentary leaders of his Social Democratic Party and the two parties backing Friedrich Merz, the Christian Democrat who’s seeking the chancellorship in a bid to shift Germany to the right.

“To ask for a confidence vote before Christmas — if everyone jointly takes that view, that’s absolutely no problem for me,” Scholz said during an interview with public broadcaster ARD late Sunday,

