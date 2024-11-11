Blast at Venezuela’s PDVSA Natural Gas Pipeline Halts Output

(Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a key natural gas production facility run by Venezuela’s state owned company Petroleos de Venezuela has shut more than 60% of fuel supply to the country.

The explosion at a compression hub Monday morning injured three people and caused oil processing to be halted in the area to control a resulting blaze, said two people with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly.

No details were available about how much of oil output will be affected. PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The site of the explosion, the Muscar Operations Center in Eastern Venezuela, supplies 63% of the natural gas consumed in the country, including for the electricity grid, petrochemicals and iron-ore producing, according to another person with knowledge of the matter.

Other PDVSA facilities add 11% to the supply, while privately run ventures, including by Spain’s Repsol and Italy’s Eni‘s Cardon IV, make for over 26% of the supply.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.