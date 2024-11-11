Cuba Struggles to Restore Electricity, Order Amid Mounting Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Cuba’s challenges are multiplying after two earthquakes rattled the island as it struggles to restore power and recover from a major hurricane.

Electrical workers were still attempting to bring parts of the grid back online Monday after the lights went out across the country last week when Hurricane Rafael made landfall as a Category 3 storm.

On Sunday, the southeastern end of the island was hit back back-to-back 4.0 and 6.8 magnitude quakes. President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on X the temblors triggered mudslides, damaged homes and exacerbated electricity problems, but there were no immediate reports of deaths.

The hurricane swept western Cuba on Wednesday, as residents and the Communist-run government woke up to the news of Donald Trump’s election in the US. Tighter sanctions during the president-elect’s first administration, followed by the decimation of the vital tourism industry during the Covid pandemic, have plunged the Caribbean nation into its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Power had been restored to about 90% of the residents of Havana by the end of the weekend, but prolonged outages in some areas have sparked rare public protests, and social media sites showed frustrated residents banging pots and pans.

The attorney general’s office said Saturday it had detained an undisclosed number of people in Havana, Mayabeque and Ciego de Avila pending investigation for disrupting the peace and aggression toward public officials.

A combination of aging power plants and lack of fuel have made blackouts increasingly common on the island of about 11 million people. Cuba has lost 10% of its population since 2021.

