Czech Inflation Quickens as Central Bank Weighs Rate-Cut Pause

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the Czech Republic accelerated last month, adding to arguments for policymakers to consider halting interest-rate cuts.

Consumer prices rose 2.8% from a year earlier, compared with 2.6% in the previous month, the Czech Statistics Office said on Monday. The reading matches the 2.8% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and the central bank’s own forecast for the month.

While the central European country is grappling with sluggish economic growth, officials have pointed to rising costs for services and a rebounding housing market as reasons for cautious easing steps. The central bank expects inflation to remain elevated in the next few months due to an increase in volatile food prices and temporary effects.

The Czech National Bank has slashed the main interest rate by a cumulative 3 percentage points to 4% over the past year, delivering the eighth consecutive cut last week. Still, Governor Ales Michl said after the Nov. 7 meeting that the board was already discussing when to halt the easing cycle.

Michl said last week that he wants core inflation to be “slightly below” the central bank’s 2% target, which isn’t projected in the fresh staff forecast. The central bank will publish the core gauge, which measures the underlying domestic price pressures, and comment on the data later on Monday.

